Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 351,888 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,357 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. CIBC raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

