Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Feb 24th, 2023

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABAGet Rating) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 499,223 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $94.16 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

