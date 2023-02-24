Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $202.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

