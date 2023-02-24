Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 269,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.36) to €21.00 ($22.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $93.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $105.10.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

