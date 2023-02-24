Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of OXY stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $77.13.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
