Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after buying an additional 805,267 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Nasdaq by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,498,000 after buying an additional 370,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Nasdaq by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 235,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 153,745 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.2 %

NDAQ opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,298 shares of company stock worth $497,254. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

