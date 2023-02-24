Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.66) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25) in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,582.14.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $72.10.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

