Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 0.9% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock opened at $638.09 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $714.62. The company has a market cap of $256.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $626.90 and a 200 day moving average of $550.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.