Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 160,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,887 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

