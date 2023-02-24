Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,201 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,997 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Perficient by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter valued at $8,934,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Perficient by 5.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,367 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter valued at $300,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient Price Performance

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $116.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.