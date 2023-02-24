PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Danaher by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 81,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $19,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $252.51 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

