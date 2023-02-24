PFS Investments Inc. Buys 352 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $222.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.