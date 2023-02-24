PFS Investments Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AEE opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.