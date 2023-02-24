PFS Investments Inc. Invests $611,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after acquiring an additional 935,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

EPAM stock opened at $311.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.69.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

