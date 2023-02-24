PFS Investments Inc. Invests $877,000 in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.53% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

