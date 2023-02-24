PFS Investments Inc. Makes New $364,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $81.83.
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
