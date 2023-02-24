PFS Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,335,000 after purchasing an additional 563,403 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after purchasing an additional 881,560 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,651,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,833,000 after acquiring an additional 251,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

