PFS Investments Inc. Sells 123,713 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123,713 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 3.4 %

GPC opened at $179.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.