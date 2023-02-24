Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after acquiring an additional 964,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

