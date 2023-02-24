Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after acquiring an additional 510,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,705,000 after purchasing an additional 597,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

