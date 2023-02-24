Pictet Asset Management SA Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,584 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,233,000 after buying an additional 57,151 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,298,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.96 and a 200-day moving average of $143.81. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

