Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 176 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.5% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 58,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $69.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.