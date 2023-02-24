Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 6,256 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Amcor by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amcor Stock Up 1.4 %

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,933 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,913 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.