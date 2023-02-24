Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HPE opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

