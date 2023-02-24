Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CEO Fabio Sandri Sells 12,234 Shares

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.79 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

