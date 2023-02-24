PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PWSC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.60.

PWSC stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 247.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 54.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

