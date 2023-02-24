PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PWSC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.60.
PowerSchool Stock Performance
PWSC stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool
PowerSchool Company Profile
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
- What is a Blue Chip Company? Examples of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.