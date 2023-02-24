Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 65,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $632,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 10,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $119.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.