Prudential PLC Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 109.02%. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

