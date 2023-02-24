Prudential PLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

