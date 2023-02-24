Prudential PLC Purchases 192 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $148.92 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

