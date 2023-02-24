Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 2,758 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 383,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,407,000 after buying an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 35.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $163.84. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.60.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

