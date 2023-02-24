Prudential PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Assurant by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average is $139.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

