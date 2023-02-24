PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.80.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $37,051.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $31,578.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 502.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.