PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,476.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,476.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.