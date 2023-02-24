PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS.
PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance
PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,476.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,476.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.
PTC Therapeutics Company Profile
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
- What is a Blue Chip Company? Examples of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.