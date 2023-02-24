Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after buying an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $141,476,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after buying an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

