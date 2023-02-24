Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 64,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Stock Up 20.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $10.53 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $393.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 110.97%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile



Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

