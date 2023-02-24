Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Repligen Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Repligen Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Shares of RGEN opened at $183.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day moving average is $192.91. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repligen by 46.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,319,000 after buying an additional 1,755,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,615,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.