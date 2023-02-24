Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standard Motor Products in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

SMP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE SMP opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $850.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.56. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2,125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 487,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 465,583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 197,346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth $6,603,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth $5,698,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 457,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

