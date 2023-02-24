Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $38.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QTWO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Q2 has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $66.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,963.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 801.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 85,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,783 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 123,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

See Also

