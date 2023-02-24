Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON QFI opened at GBX 1.54 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.95, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.67. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12-month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.85 ($0.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

