Raymond James Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $154.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at $134.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 193.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,706 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $602,107,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.