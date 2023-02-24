Raymond James Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $42.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Insider Transactions at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.