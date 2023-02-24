Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EastGroup Properties (EGP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) recently:

2/22/2023 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $158.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – EastGroup Properties had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2023 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

EGP stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $217.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.94.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,710,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 70.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,181,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 253.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,131,000 after acquiring an additional 325,858 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

