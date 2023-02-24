Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $99,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,747 shares of company stock worth $10,343,608. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

NYSE:RS opened at $243.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.24 and a 200-day moving average of $202.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $248.77.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.