Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $2.61-2.69 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.61-$2.69 EPS.

Repligen Stock Up 8.0 %

RGEN stock opened at $183.61 on Friday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after buying an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after buying an additional 134,809 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Repligen by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 190,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,419 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Repligen by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 106,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen Company Profile

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

