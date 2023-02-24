Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $2.61-2.69 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.61-$2.69 EPS.
Repligen Stock Up 8.0 %
RGEN stock opened at $183.61 on Friday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after buying an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after buying an additional 134,809 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Repligen by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 190,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,419 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Repligen by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 106,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repligen (RGEN)
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- What is a Blue Chip Company? Examples of Blue Chips
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.