Reviewing Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY)

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Sidus Space shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sidus Space has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space -203.04% -121.28% -77.84% HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Sidus Space and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sidus Space and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sidus Space and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space $5.49 million 2.18 -$3.75 million N/A N/A HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR $866.28 million 2.22 $611.47 million N/A N/A

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space.

Summary

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR beats Sidus Space on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

About HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of management and treasury, support, and information technology services; and telecommunications retail operations. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 3.3 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited.

