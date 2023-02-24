Robert W. Baird Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $43.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

FLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. Fluor has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $37.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 202.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Fluor by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fluor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

