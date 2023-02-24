Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $110.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of NTR opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

