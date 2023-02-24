Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $10.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.48% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock worth $86,572 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after buying an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after purchasing an additional 258,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after buying an additional 202,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 259,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 993,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

