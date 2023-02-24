Royal Bank of Canada Raises Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $360.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

KNSL opened at $321.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.83. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $187.03 and a 12 month high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Stories

